Search for answers over Kashmir detentions
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Search for answers over Kashmir detentions

Hundreds of people are thought to have been detained in Indian-administered Kashmir in recent weeks.

These are the stories of a mother desperate for news of her son and a wife waiting for her husband to come home.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 23 Aug 2019