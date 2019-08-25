Media player
Migrant workers 'exploited' in Japan
A Japanese immigration scheme has come under fire for widespread reports of the exploitation of workers. The BBC spoke to migrant workers who claim they were overworked and underpaid and found some were making clothes for big, international brands. And as the BBC's Population Reporter Stephanie Hegarty found, workers in other industries have reported abuses such as unsafe working environments and bullying.
Director/Producer: Natalia Zuo
25 Aug 2019
