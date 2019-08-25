Migrant workers 'exploited' in Japan
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Migrant workers 'exploited' in Japan

A Japanese immigration scheme has come under fire for widespread reports of the exploitation of workers. The BBC spoke to migrant workers who claim they were overworked and underpaid and found some were making clothes for big, international brands. And as the BBC's Population Reporter Stephanie Hegarty found, workers in other industries have reported abuses such as unsafe working environments and bullying.

Director/Producer: Natalia Zuo

  • 25 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Japan's elderly prisoner population