Tokyo 2020: Is Tokyo accessible enough?
Tokyo is set to host the next Paralympic Games in 2020 - but how accessible is the Japanese capital?

BBC disability news correspondent Nikki Fox meets Josh Grisdale - the creator of Accessible Japan, a blog to help people locate disability-friendly and accessible spots in Japan.

  • 23 Aug 2019
