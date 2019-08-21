Indonesia police fire tear gas amid Papua protests

Media player
Video
Papua unrest: Indonesia police fire tear gas amid protests
Indonesian police fired tear gas to disperse crowds in the province of West Papua, on the island of New Guinea, as protests swept through the region.
In the city of Timika, more than 1,000 security personnel were deployed to contain the protests, which descended into violence.
The unrest was sparked by the alleged mistreatment of Papuan students in Surabaya, East Java - Indonesia's second biggest city.
21 Aug 2019
