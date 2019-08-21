New Zealand MP’s baby held by speaker in debate

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MP’s baby cradled by speaker in New Zealand parliament
The baby son of an MP in New Zealand was cradled by the speaker of the House of Representatives during a debate in parliament.
Labour MP for Tāmati Coffey attended parliament with his new-born baby boy, Tūtānekai Smith-Coffey, after returning from paternity leave.
Speaker Trevor Mallard held the baby, who was born in July via a surrogate mother, as he presided over a debate.
21 Aug 2019
