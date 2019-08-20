'They shot me and I fell to the ground'
There have been a number of protests in Srinagar following India's decision to revoke special autonomous status for the part of Kashmir it controls.

Authorities say the protests have been contained and there have been very few injuries.

But protesters insist many have been hurt. The BBC spoke to two men caught up in the violence.

