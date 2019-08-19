Greasy pole contest celebrates Independence Day

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Indonesia celebrates Independence Day with greasy pole contest
Indonesians have been taking part in a greasy pole climbing contest - a tradition that dates back to Dutch colonial days.
Hundreds of participants climb 174 slippery poles to collect prizes at the top.
-
19 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-49397048/indonesia-celebrates-independence-day-with-greasy-pole-contestRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window