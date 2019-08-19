Greasy pole contest celebrates Independence Day
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Indonesia celebrates Independence Day with greasy pole contest

Indonesians have been taking part in a greasy pole climbing contest - a tradition that dates back to Dutch colonial days.

Hundreds of participants climb 174 slippery poles to collect prizes at the top.

  • 19 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Singing for Jamaican independence