Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Suicide bomber targets Kabul wedding
A wedding in the Afghan capital, Kabul, turned to horror when a suicide bomber detonated explosives during the celebrations.
The Taliban have denied carrying out the attack, which left 63 people dead and more than 180 wounded.
-
18 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window