Hong Kong: 'The riot police are running in'
Video

Pro-democracy protests are continuing in Hong Kong, with clashes between police and demonstrators becoming more frequent.

The BBC's Stephen McDonell was amid the crowds and saw the new quick-moving tactics of the Hong Kong riot police against protesters.

  • 17 Aug 2019
