South Korean women find freedom in going braless

Women in South Korea are posting pictures of themselves online wearing no bra under their clothes. Using the hashtag #nobra as part of a growing social media women's movement.

The idea spread after the South Korean actress and singer Sulli posted no bra photos to her Instagram account, which has millions of followers. She has since become for many a symbol of the braless movement in South Korea and is sending a clear message that wearing or not a bra is a matter of "personal freedom".

Park I-seul, 24, is a South Korean model who is involved with the body positivity movement. She documented herself going braless in the capital, Seoul.

By Lara Owen and Julie Yoonnyung Lee