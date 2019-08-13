Drone footage captures Myanmar floods

Media player
Myanmar floods: Aerial footage shows submerged houses
Seasonal monsoon rains have caused widespread flooding in south-eastern Myanmar, with houses and trees almost fully submerged.
At least 59 people have been confirmed dead in a landslide in Mon state's Paung township. Downpours have hampered ongoing rescue efforts.
13 Aug 2019
