'Hong Kong not suitable for children'
There have been ten consecutive weekends of pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong.

But while many have involved tear gas and violent clashes between police and protestors - this is not the full story.

In the latest peaceful rally, parents and their children have taken to the streets .

Video by Simon Atkinson. Filmed by Danny Bull.

  • 11 Aug 2019
