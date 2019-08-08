Media player
Kyrgyzstan forces raid ex-president's compound
Supporters of Kyrgyzstan's former President Almazbek Atambayev have clashed with troops who raided his compound while trying to detain him.
A member of the special forces was fatally shot during a raid outside the capital, Bishkek. Disturbances continued around the compound late into the night.
Mr Atambayev has defied demands to face questioning on corruption allegations since he was stripped of immunity in June. He denies any wrongdoing.
08 Aug 2019
