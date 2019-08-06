Hidden Thai temple emerges from reservoir
Thailand: Hidden temple emerges from drought-hit landscape

Thousands are flocking to the ruins of a temple in Thailand, after it emerged from a drought-hit reservoir. Wat Nong Bua Yai has been submerged for 20 years and has only reappeared once before, in 2015 when water levels also dipped.

