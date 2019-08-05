Media player
BBC reporter 'hit in the face' during HK protest
Stephen McDonnell's gas mask face visor is smashed as clashes in Hong Kong escalate.
Police have been fighting running battles with activists in a third consecutive day of protests, after a call for a general strike caused widespread disruption.
05 Aug 2019
