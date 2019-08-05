BBC reporter 'hit in the face' during HK protest

Media player
Hong Kong clashes: BBC reporter 'hit in the face'
BBC correspondent Stephen McDonell's gas mask face visor was smashed by a projectile while he was observing clashes between protesters and police in Hong Kong.
Police have been fighting running battles with activists in a third consecutive day of protests, after a call for a general strike caused widespread disruption.
