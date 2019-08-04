Meet the 'Asian Iceman'
Meet the 'Asian Iceman'

Alan Thong practises ice bath meditation, which can be hard to do when you live in a tropical climate.

To recreate the sense of exhilaration he experienced in the Arctic wilderness, he bathes in ice back home in Kuala Lumpur.

  • 04 Aug 2019