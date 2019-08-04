Media player
‘Bathing in ice gives me a natural high’
Alan Thong – also known as the "Asian Iceman” – practises ice bath meditation, which can be hard to do when you live in a tropical climate.
To recreate the sense of exhilaration he experienced in the Arctic wilderness, he bathes in ice back home in Kuala Lumpur.
Produced by Olive Faure and Karishma Chanrai. Filmed by Mohd Razali Ismail
