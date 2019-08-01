China army video seen as warning to HK protestors
Hong Kong protests: Chinese army video seen as warning

China's army in Hong Kong has released a three-minute video, which shows troops carrying out "anti-riot" exercises and is being seen as a thinly-veiled warning to pro-democracy protesters.

  • 01 Aug 2019
