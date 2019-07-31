Toddler's terrifying fall
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Toddler's miraculous save

The moment a three-year-old in China drops from a sixth floor balcony and escapes uninjured.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 31 Jul 2019