'Chaos' erupts in Hong Kong clashes

Hong Kong protests: Arrests as police fire tear gas and rubber bullets
Protesters in Hong Kong have been fired at with tear gas near the Chinese government's office and in a busy shopping district.
It's the latest in a series of clashes between police and demonstrators, who have been calling for political reform.
The BBC's Nick Beake described the "chaos" on the streets.
28 Jul 2019
