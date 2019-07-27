Rescue work starts after Philippines earthquakes

Media player
Rescue operations begin after Philippines earthquakes
A rescue operation is under way in the Philippines after earthquakes killed at least eight people.
Dozens more were injured in the magnitude 5.4 and 5.9 earthquakes, which struck on Saturday.
27 Jul 2019
