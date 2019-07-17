City where drought is visible from space
Chennai, the city where drought is visible from space

Millions of people in India's southern city of Chennai are struggling as taps run dry.

Trains and trucks have been bringing water in for residents, but it comes at a cost.

Environmentalists are warning this is a problem which could soon affect many other countries.

Produced by Varun Nayar and Kunal Sehgal.

Report by Rajini Vaidyanathan.

