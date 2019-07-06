Are robots ready to replace us?
Can robots help humans get more jobs?

In a place, like Japan, where workers are desperately needed, the government is hoping that robots could be the answer.

But some developers believe that instead of replacing us robots could help get more people into work.

BBC's Population Reporter Stephanie Hegarty went to Tokyo to meet them.

Video journalist: Natalia Zuo.

