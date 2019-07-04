Heavy rains in Japan cause landslides and floods
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Heavy rains in Japan cause deadly landslides and floods

Heavy rains in southern Japan have eased after landslides killed two people.

Authorities have maintained evacuation orders in place, warning that there is a risk of more landslides.

Since Friday, some areas of Kyushu received as much as 1,000mm of rain, more than double the usual volume, according to public broadcaster NHK.

  • 04 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Torrential rain lashes Japan