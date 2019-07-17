Media player
Maeklong: The market that ‘steps aside’ for trains
Vendors have been selling goods at the Maeklong Station market, southwest of Bangkok, for more than a century.
But up to eight times a day they have to pull down their awnings to make way for trains that run straight through the market.
The BBC Travel Show’s Mike Corey finds out more.
17 Jul 2019
