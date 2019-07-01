Inside HK parliament after protesters evicted
Inside Hong Kong's parliament after protesters were evicted

Police have removed protesters from Hong Kong's Legislative Council building.

Pro-democracy activists stormed the building during a day of protests on the anniversary of Hong Kong's transfer of sovereignty to China from Britain.

The BBC's Nick Beake has been inside to see the damage.

