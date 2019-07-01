Media player
Taliban launch gun and bomb attack in Kabul
The Taliban have detonated a huge car bomb in the capital, Kabul, killing at least three people and injuring many others.
Gunmen then stormed a government building and engaged in a fierce gun battle with security forces.
Many of the wounded were schoolchildren, officials said.
01 Jul 2019
