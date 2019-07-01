Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Japan's commercial whaling fleet sets sail
Five whaling ships have set sail from Kushiro in Japan for the country's first commercial hunt since 1986.
The ships are allowed to catch up to 227 whales in Japanese waters, after it pulled out of an international whaling moratorium.
-
01 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window