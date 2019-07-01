Japan's commercial whaling fleet sets sail

Japan's whaling fleet sets sail
Five whaling ships have set sail from Kushiro in Japan for the country's first commercial hunt since 1986.

The ships are allowed to catch up to 227 whales in Japanese waters, after it pulled out of an international whaling moratorium.

