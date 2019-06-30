Trump confirms DMZ meeting with North Korea’s Kim

Video

US President Donald Trump has confirmed he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the demilitarised zone (DMZ) in a press conference alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Mr Trump said he has “developed a very good relationship” with Mr Kim, who he invited to the meeting in a tweet on Saturday.

The president is travelling to Panmunjom, the so-called truce village inside the border zone, with Mr Moon for the meeting.