Trump ‘puts out feeler’ to North Korea’s Kim
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump says he ‘put out a feeler’ to North Korea’s Kim

Mr Trump was commenting on a tweet in which he said he would like to shake Mr Kim’s hand at the demilitarised zone (DMZ) dividing North and South Korea.

Mr Trump is due to visit South Korea after he finishes at the G20 summit in Japan.

  • 29 Jun 2019