Taiwan puppet master's push to keep ancient art alive
From the Muppets to Punch and Judy, puppets have captured the imaginations of adults and children around the world for centuries.
In Taiwan, 88-year-old Chen Hsi-huang, is on a campaign to keep the art of traditional puppetry alive.
It's known as Budaixi and was once one of the country's most popular forms of entertainment, even surviving a ban during Japanese colonial rule, until karaoke, TV and other newer forms of entertainment won people over.
But some are keen to see Budaixi make a comeback, adding modern twists to help bring the ancient art alive to younger audiences.
-
09 Jul 2019