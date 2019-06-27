Dalai Lama: Trump lacks moral principle
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dalai Lama: Trump has 'lack of moral principle'

The Dalai Lama has criticised the US president and shared his views on Brexit in a BBC interview.

The Tibetan spiritual leader also told BBC South Asia Correspondent Rajini Vaidyanathan that he had not given up hope of returning to Tibet - and repeated controversial views that if his successor is a woman, she should be "attractive".

  • 27 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Dalai Lama peace plea during NI visit