Dalai Lama: Trump lacks moral principle

Dalai Lama: Trump has 'lack of moral principle'
The Dalai Lama has criticised the US president and shared his views on Brexit in a BBC interview.
The Tibetan spiritual leader also told BBC South Asia Correspondent Rajini Vaidyanathan that he had not given up hope of returning to Tibet - and repeated controversial views that if his successor is a woman, she should be "attractive".
27 Jun 2019
