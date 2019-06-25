South Korea's Gangnam rocked by rape scandals
South Korea's glamorous nightclub scene has been hit by allegations of drugging and rape.

The BBC has been told that elite clients were prepared to pay tens of thousands of dollars to have women who were enjoying a night out drugged and taken to a nearby hotel room.

The Korean National Police Agency has set up a special unit to investigate crimes against women.

