Train plunges off bridge in Bangladesh

Bangladesh train derailed killing at least five people
A passenger train derailed on a bridge in north-east Bangladesh on Sunday evening, killing at least five people and injuring more than 100 at Baramchal in Moulvibazar, around 140 miles from the Capital, Dhaka.
24 Jun 2019
Share
