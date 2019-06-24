Train plunges off bridge in Bangladesh
Video

Bangladesh train derailed killing at least five people

A passenger train derailed on a bridge in north-east Bangladesh on Sunday evening, killing at least five people and injuring more than 100.

Six carriages of the passenger train derailed on a bridge at Baramchal in Moulvibazar, around 140 miles from the Capital, Dhaka.

All train services between Sylhet and other districts were suspended after the accident. An investigation into the cause is currently underway.

