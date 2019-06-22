Workers buried after Cambodian building collapses
Video

Cambodian building collapse leaves workers dead and missing

At least seven people have been killed and others are missing after a seven-storey building collapsed during construction in the Cambodian port city of Sihanoukville.

There has been a huge Chinese-backed construction boom in Sihanoukville in recent years, with casinos, resorts and hotels built by workers in often poor conditions.

