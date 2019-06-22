Workers buried after Cambodian building collapses

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cambodian building collapse leaves workers dead and missing
At least seven people have been killed and others are missing after a seven-storey building collapsed during construction in the Cambodian port city of Sihanoukville.
There has been a huge Chinese-backed construction boom in Sihanoukville in recent years, with casinos, resorts and hotels built by workers in often poor conditions.
-
22 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-48729075/cambodian-building-collapse-leaves-workers-dead-and-missingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window