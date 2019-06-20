Xi Jinping gets warm welcome in North Korea

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Xi-Kim meeting: Crowds welcome Chinese president to N Korea
Chinese President Xi Jinping was greeted by cheering crowds as he arrived in Pyongyang for talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
In footage broadcast on Chinese television, the two leaders were seen being driven through the North Korean capital.
It is the first Chinese state visit to North Korea since 2005.
-
20 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-48709364/xi-kim-meeting-crowds-welcome-chinese-president-to-n-koreaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window