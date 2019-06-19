Media player
Measles vaccine fears cost me my children
As cases of measles soar globally, the Philippines in facing a major outbreak.
Since a controversy over a dengue fever vaccine, confidence has fallen in the country's immunisation programmes.
Arlyn B. Calos told the BBC that misinformation on television and social media led her to ignore government advice to have her children vaccinated against measles, a decision she hopes no other parents make.
19 Jun 2019
