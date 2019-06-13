Media player
How Hong Kong demonstrators organised protests
Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to Hong Kong's streets in opposition to a bill that would allow extradition to mainland China.
The demonstrators have said they are not operating in a planned movement, but have been cooperating on the ground as they have come under pressure to disperse by security forces.
13 Jun 2019
