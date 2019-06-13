In love with the enemy
Gauri and Roshan might not look like it now, but ten years ago they were mortal enemies.

On opposing sides during Sri Lanka's civil war, one fought with Tamil separatists, the other with government forces.

But as part of the Crossing Divides season - exploring how people come together in a fragmented world - the former foes told BBC News how they eventually found love.

