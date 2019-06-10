Pakistan ex-leader's supporters gather over arrest

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pakistan’s ex-President Zardari arrested on corruption charges
Asif Ali Zardari, the former president of Pakistan, has been arrested at his home in Islamabad over a money laundering case.
It followed an appearance at the Islamabad High Court, where his request to have his pre-arrest bail extended was rejected.
Mr Zardari and his sister are accused of hiding financial kickbacks in fake accounts.
-
10 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-48588642/pakistan-s-ex-president-zardari-arrested-on-corruption-chargesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window