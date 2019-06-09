Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
March against Hong Kong extradition law
Huge crowds of demonstrators dressed in white filled the streets of Hong Kong.
They were marching against a proposed extradition law they fear could allow the Chinese authorities to target political opponents in the territory.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
09 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window