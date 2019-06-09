Kazakhstan election protesters clash with police

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kazakhstan election: Police clash with protesters
The election was promoted by the resignation of long-time ruler Nursultan Nazarbayev, whose hand-picked successor, Kassym Jomart-Tokayev, is expected to win.
Protesters gathered in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, to boycott the poll on 9 June.
Footage shows protesters being carried away by police, some of the hundreds who were reportedly arrested.
-
09 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window