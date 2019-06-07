Inside the city liberated from militants

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside the battle-scarred Philippine city of Marawi
In May 2017, jihadists loyal to the so-called Islamic State took Marawi by force.
After five months of heavy bombing and more than 1,000 deaths, government forces liberated the city.
But large parts of it remain in ruins with thousands displaced in makeshift camps.
Video produced by Howard Johnson.
Listen to more stories from Newsday.
-
07 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-48545173/inside-the-battle-scarred-philippine-city-of-marawiRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window