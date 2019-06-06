China takes panda diplomacy to Russia
China's Xi talks pandas, politics and trade in Moscow

Chinese President Xi Jinping has described Russia's Vladimir Putin as his "best friend" during a visit to Russia.

He also unveiled two pandas at the Moscow Zoo, part of China's "panda diplomacy".

Co-operation between the two countries has increased in recent years, as Moscow and Beijing both face tensions with the West.

