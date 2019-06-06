China takes panda diplomacy to Russia

Media player
China's Xi talks pandas, politics and trade in Moscow
Chinese President Xi Jinping has described Russia's Vladimir Putin as his "best friend" during a visit to Russia.
He also unveiled two pandas at the Moscow Zoo, part of China's "panda diplomacy".
Co-operation between the two countries has increased in recent years, as Moscow and Beijing both face tensions with the West.
06 Jun 2019
