Going back to Tiananmen Square
Tiananmen Square: The moment a student leader returns for the first time

Thirty years ago, Wang Zhixin helped lead a student protest that ended in violent bloodshed when the Chinese government sent tanks and soldiers into Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. He’s never been back until now.

  • 04 Jun 2019