Tiananmen: The image that China forgot

Tiananmen's tank man: The image that China forgot
The defining image of China's Tiananmen Square protest in 1989 was one man standing in the way of the government tanks cracking down on a peaceful student demonstration.
But 30 years later, Chinese censorship has erased the memory of one of the most brutal nights of violence in the 20th century.
John Sudworth took to the streets of Beijing to find out how many people recognised the image,
03 Jun 2019
