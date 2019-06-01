Media player
The woman fighting back against India's rape culture
When a man tried to rape Usha Vishwakarma she decided to fight back by setting up self-defence classes for women and girls.
At first, people accused her of being a sex worker. But now she runs an award-winning organisation and has won the community's respect.
If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this video, information about help and support is available here.
Video produced by Mike Innes and Trystan Young.
01 Jun 2019
