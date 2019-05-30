Growing crops in the shadow of Fukushima
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Growing crops in the shadow of Fukushima

Eight years on from the disaster, some have chosen to return to the small town of Okuma in Japan.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 30 May 2019